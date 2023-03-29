Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.86. 2,990,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,850,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

