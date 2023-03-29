Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 1,037 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $11,823,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 472.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 99.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 44,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $92.83. The stock had a trading volume of 174,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,489. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.15 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,967,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,967,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.