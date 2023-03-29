Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $192.45 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,792. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.82.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

