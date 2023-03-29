Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tesla Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $192.45 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,792. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.82.
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.
