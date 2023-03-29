Goodman Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after buying an additional 66,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $490.00 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $497.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.63.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

