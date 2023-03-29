Goodman Advisory Group LLC Purchases 32,563 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 459.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,208,000 after acquiring an additional 384,355 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 645.0% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 186,535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,475,000 after purchasing an additional 175,566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after purchasing an additional 93,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $7,815,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

