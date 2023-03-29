Goodman Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265,434 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 156.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,995,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,981 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,034,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after buying an additional 360,485 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 76.0% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 810,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 350,075 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 639,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS TAIL opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.57.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

