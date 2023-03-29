Goodman Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 28,525.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.9% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in BlackRock by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK opened at $646.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $700.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.85. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $788.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.62.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

