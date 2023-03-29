Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.47

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.47 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.55 ($0.11). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 95,443 shares.

Goldplat Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £13.68 million, a P/E ratio of 407.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.46.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

