Goldfinch (GFI) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $28.05 million and approximately $157,698.96 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,702,969 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars.

