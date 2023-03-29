Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Trading Up 2.9%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 775,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,065,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $93.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $32.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gold Resource Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,455,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 22.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,521,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 458,500 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 22.8% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,016,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 188,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Featured Stories

