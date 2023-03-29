GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Trading Up 1.3%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 73,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 88,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GoGold Resources from C$3.40 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

About GoGold Resources

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

