Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.56.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $376.76. The stock had a trading volume of 560,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,962. The company has a market cap of $172.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

