Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.3% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $473.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.65 and its 200-day moving average is $460.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

