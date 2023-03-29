Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,598,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,078,000 after purchasing an additional 92,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Ingredion stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.73. 46,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,134. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $105.24.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

