Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,059 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sysco by 15.5% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $77.32. 626,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

