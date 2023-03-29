Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,042 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.8 %

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $157.75. 102,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

