Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $348.91. The company had a trading volume of 131,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,661. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $574.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Stories

