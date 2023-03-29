Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,981 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. 140,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,776. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

