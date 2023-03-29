Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $9.52 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.