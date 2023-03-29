Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $6.98 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 634.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

KeyCorp Stock Performance

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 3,922,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,138,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

