Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in International Business Machines by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

IBM stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $129.69. 779,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,362. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.06.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.