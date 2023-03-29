Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4,416.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $118.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,998. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.57.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.