Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $44,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.56. The company had a trading volume of 436,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,339. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.62.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.