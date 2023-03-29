Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,930 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,174,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,874,477. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.