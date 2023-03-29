Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of GATX worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average of $105.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $127.58.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading

