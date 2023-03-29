goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Lowered to C$140.00 at Cormark

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSY. CIBC set a C$180.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on goeasy from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
goeasy Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of goeasy stock traded down C$5.45 on Wednesday, hitting C$92.80. 386,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,321. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$120.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$115.63. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$88.43 and a 52-week high of C$144.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.
See Also
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.