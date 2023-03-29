goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Lowered to C$140.00 at Cormark

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSY. CIBC set a C$180.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on goeasy from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of goeasy stock traded down C$5.45 on Wednesday, hitting C$92.80. 386,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,321. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$120.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$115.63. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$88.43 and a 52-week high of C$144.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.20 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 12.7929688 earnings per share for the current year.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.