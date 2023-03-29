goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.59 and last traded at $80.59. 445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHMEF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

