Globus Medical’s (GMED) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GMED stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.41. 724,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,108. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after buying an additional 550,527 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,097,000 after buying an additional 462,234 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,581,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,521,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after buying an additional 210,142 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

