Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL stock opened at $108.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.59.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,920 over the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 64,592 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

