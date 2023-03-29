Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the February 28th total of 758,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,041,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. 2,807,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,516. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

