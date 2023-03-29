Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

