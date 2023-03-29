Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Stock Up 3.4 %

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $102.97. 1,008,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,487. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.82.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

