Gifto (GTO) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Gifto (GTO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Gifto has a market cap of $52.36 million and $23.05 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gifto Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

