GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.50.

GFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.7 %

GFL Environmental stock opened at C$44.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of C$31.57 and a 1-year high of C$46.02. The company has a market cap of C$15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.33.

GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend

About GFL Environmental

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.22%.

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

