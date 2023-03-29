Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.36

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEOGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.36 and last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 39956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Geodrill Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$156.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.74.

Geodrill Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is 10.91%.

Geodrill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.