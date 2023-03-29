Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.36

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.36 and last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 39956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.22.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$156.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.74.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is 10.91%.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

