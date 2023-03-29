Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Geodrill Price Performance

Shares of GEODF opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Geodrill has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Ltd. engages in the provision of mineral exploration drilling services. Its services include reverse circulation, core drilling, air-core drilling, deep directional drilling, boosters and auxiliary compressors, support vehicles, carriers, and ancillary equipment. The company was founded by David Harper on April 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man.

