Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Up 2.5% This Week

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $679,345.19 and approximately $13.60 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

