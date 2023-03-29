Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Downgraded by Maxim Group to Hold

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Generation Income Properties Price Performance
Shares of GIPR opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Income Properties
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.66% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
