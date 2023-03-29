General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,303 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $279,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 24.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 20.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 318,726 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GM opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

