Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 73,433 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 220.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,433 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.03. 335,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,117,476. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

