Gemmer Asset Management LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. 114,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,568. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.