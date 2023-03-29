Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $15.43 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 344,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,496 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 625,929 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. 78,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,474. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

