Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,875. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.