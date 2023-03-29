Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in March

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GBERY traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.36. 2,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293. Geberit has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57.

GBERY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Geberit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Geberit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.20.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

