Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Update

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Games Workshop Group Price Performance
Shares of GMWKF remained flat at $109.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.46. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $115.00.
Games Workshop Group Company Profile
