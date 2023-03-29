Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Update

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of GMWKF remained flat at $109.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.46. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

Games Workshop Group Plc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing miniature figures and games. The firm also distributes products to retail stores, independent retailers, and online through global web stores. It operates under the Core and Licensing segments. The Core segment includes design, manufacture, and sales of fantasy miniatures.

