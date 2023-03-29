G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $6,735.88 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00061394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00040786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000188 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

