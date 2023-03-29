FY2023 EPS Estimates for Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Boosted by Chardan Capital

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.80) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.95). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

IPSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $3.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.69. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, insider Luis Borges sold 63,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $239,832.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,750 shares in the company, valued at $164,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 200,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 271,760 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

