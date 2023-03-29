FUNToken (FUN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $71.73 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $71.73 million and $1.03 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

