FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Up 7.8% on Analyst Upgrade

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) shares were up 7.8% on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $45.00. The company traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.72. Approximately 596,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 962,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FTAI. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FTAI Aviation Stock Up 8.2 %
FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.05%.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.
Featured Articles
