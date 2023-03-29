FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Up 7.8% on Analyst Upgrade

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) shares were up 7.8% on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $45.00. The company traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.72. Approximately 596,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 962,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FTAI. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 8.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.86.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.05%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.