Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Purchases 750,000 Shares

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,455,132 shares in the company, valued at $783,056,235.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Ares Management Llc acquired 168,692 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of FYBR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.31. 2,206,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,433. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,468,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after buying an additional 1,809,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,408,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,362,000 after buying an additional 1,248,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 212.3% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,782,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after buying an additional 1,212,020 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FYBR. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.